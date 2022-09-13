Workhorse Group wins patent for land vehicle system

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) landed a patent from the United State Patent and Trademark Office that covers land vehicles incorporating impact management systems.

The patent was originally filed on December 9, 2021.

USPTO filing: "A land vehicle includes a frame structure, a plurality of wheels, and an impact management system. The frame structure includes an operator cage that at least partially defines an operator cabin and a rear compartment positioned rearward of the operator cage in a longitudinal direction. The frame structure includes a pair of rails that each extends in the longitudinal direction from a first end arranged adjacent a pair of front wheels to a second end arranged adjacent a pair of rear wheels. The plurality of wheels are supported by the frame structure. The plurality of wheels includes the pair of front wheels and the pair of rear wheels. The pair of front wheels are positioned forward of the pair of rear wheels in the longitudinal direction."

Shares of Workhorse Group (WKHS) moved up 0.95% in premarket trading to $3.19 and are in a gentle upswing with a 5.69% gain over the last week.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on WKHS is still flashing Sell.