Core & Main GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.16, revenue of $1.86B beats by $210M, raises FY Adj EBITDA guidance
Sep. 13, 2022 7:35 AM ETCore & Main, Inc. (CNM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Core & Main press release (NYSE:CNM): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.86B (+43.1% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 78.7% to $277 million
Fiscal 2022 Outlook: "We expect continued growth in the second half of the year despite the strong growth we achieved in the same period last year," LeClair continued. "We remain confident in the long-term stability of our business and end markets, as roughly 50% of our net sales is driven by non-discretionary repair & replacement activity. Executing our operating priorities and capitalizing on our industry-leading position will allow us to sustain solid growth for the full-year. We are raising our expectation for fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $840 to $890 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39% to 47%. This reflects our growing confidence in the stability of demand despite the current economic backdrop."
- Shares +5.92% PM.
Comments