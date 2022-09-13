Aptiv to take 85% stake in Intercable Automotive Solutions for €595M
Sep. 13, 2022 7:46 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has agreed to acquire an 85% equity stake in Intercable Automotive Solutions, a subsidiary of Intercable, for €595M.
- The acquisition will expand the global technology company's portfolio of high-voltage system solutions.
- Based in Bruneck, Italy, Intercable Automotive Solutions specializes in high-voltage power distribution and high-precision connection technologies. The business operates manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia and has over €250M in 2022 estimated sales.
- The deal will enable Aptiv to enhance its position in vehicle architecture systems by leveraging Intercable's automated manufacturing processes, innovative product design and strategic relationships with key European automotive OEMs.
- The Mutschlechner family, who founded Intercable in 1972, will retain 15% ownership interest in the business.
- The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2022 and will be accretive to EPS in 2023. Upon completion, Intercable Automotive will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Aptiv's (APTV) Signal & Power Solutions segment.
