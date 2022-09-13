Lazard says AUM as of Aug. 31 down M/M
Sep. 13, 2022 7:50 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) said its preliminary AUM as of Aug. 31 was ~$217B, down from $225B as of Jul. 31.
- Out of the total, equity as of Aug. 31 came in at $171B, compared to $178B as of Jul. 31.
- Fixed income comprised of $40B during August, vs. $41B as of the previous month.
- The total AUM includes $5.2B market depreciation, $2.2B foreign exchange depreciation and $0.7B net outflows.
- Source: Press Release
