Lazard says AUM as of Aug. 31 down M/M

Sep. 13, 2022 7:50 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Assets under management is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) said its preliminary AUM as of Aug. 31 was ~$217B, down from $225B as of Jul. 31.
  • Out of the total, equity as of Aug. 31 came in at $171B, compared to $178B as of Jul. 31.
  • Fixed income comprised of $40B during August, vs. $41B as of the previous month.
  • The total AUM includes $5.2B market depreciation, $2.2B foreign exchange depreciation and $0.7B net outflows.
  • Source: Press Release

