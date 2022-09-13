Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares rose nearly 2% on Tuesday after the company posted first-quarter results that topped estimates due to strength in its cloud, leading to praise from several Wall Street analysts.

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow, who rates Oracle (ORCL) shares outperform with a $115 price target, called the results strong, even when accounting for the foreign exchange headwinds that the company dealt with during the period.

"Oracle’s strong [first-quarter] results and [second-quarter and full-year] guidance commentary reinforce our view that Oracle is well positioned to emerge as the [third or fourth] vendor in the [platform-as-a-service/infrastructure-as-a-service] market and as the [second] vendor in the [software-as-a-service] market—enabling the company to continue to reaccelerate revenue growth into the double digits," Winslow wrote in a note to clients.

Winslow added that Oracle's (ORCL) infrastructure revenue grew 58% year-over-year and 70% year-over-year in constant currency.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman, who rates Oracle (ORCL) shares market perform, also praised the company's organic revenue growth of 8% year-over-year. And when taking into account the weakening global economy, the analyst added this is a "reasonable outcome."

"Further, Oracle has maintained [fiscal 2023] guidance of 30% [year-over-year constant currency] organic cloud growth, which we think highlights the durability and healthy market demand for Oracle’s cloud solutions," Bachman explained.

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler said the results showed why Oracle (ORCL) should be top of mind for investors.

"Oracle proved once again why they should be at the top of investor's lists in today's increasingly difficult times," Moerdler wrote in a note, adding that contract wins for infrastructure and platform services are likely to have the company "well-positioned to capitalize" on the move to the cloud, despite the fact it was late to the game.

For the period ending August 31, Oracle (ORCL) earned $1.03 a share, excluding one-time items, on $11.45B in revenue. Included in that $11.45B sales figure was $8.42B from cloud services and license support, which rose 14% from a year ago.

Oracle (ORCL) said without the strong U.S. dollar, both net, and adjusted earnings per share would have been 8 cents higher.

Looking ahead to the second-quarter, Oracle (ORCL) expects revenue growth to be between 15% and 17% year-over-year, or between 21% and 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Investment firm Guggenheim recently noted that Oracle (ORCL) could become the fourth "hyperscaler" of cloud computing services.