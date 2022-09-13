Annovis Bio announces publication of three U.S. patents covering lead asset

  • Drug platform company Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) announced Tuesday the publication of three granted U.S. patents covering lead product candidate buntanetap.
  • The patents relate to methods of treating amyloid lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's disease, and prion diseases with the treatment of buntanetap.
  • "These additional patents represent further proof for our platform drug, buntanetap, which acts on a variety of neurodegenerative disorders by inhibiting multiple neurotoxic proteins," Chief Executive Maria L. Maccecchini remarked.
  • The patents protect intellectual property rights through 2031 before consideration of any patent extensions.
  • Ahead of the announcement, ANVS shares surged in the pre-market trading following a ~30% gain on Monday.
  • Over the past six months, ANVS has added ~60%, outperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.

