MariMed to launch award-winning brands in michigan adult-use cannabis market

Sep. 13, 2022 8:00 AM ETMRMDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) enters in an agreement with a Michigan licensed cannabis producer and distributer, 42 Degrees to manufacture and distribute the company’s brands and products in the state.
  • 42 Degrees currently wholesales products into 340 dispensaries, representing ~75% of the operating dispensaries in Michigan.
  • The agreement provides initially for the manufacture, sales, and distribution of MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews into the adult-use market.
  • The intention longer-term is to roll out other brands in MariMed’s portfolio, including Bubby’s Baked soft and chewy baked goods and Vibations: High + Energy powder energy drink mix.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.