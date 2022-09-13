MariMed to launch award-winning brands in michigan adult-use cannabis market
Sep. 13, 2022 8:00 AM ETMRMDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) enters in an agreement with a Michigan licensed cannabis producer and distributer, 42 Degrees to manufacture and distribute the company’s brands and products in the state.
- 42 Degrees currently wholesales products into 340 dispensaries, representing ~75% of the operating dispensaries in Michigan.
- The agreement provides initially for the manufacture, sales, and distribution of MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews into the adult-use market.
- The intention longer-term is to roll out other brands in MariMed’s portfolio, including Bubby’s Baked soft and chewy baked goods and Vibations: High + Energy powder energy drink mix.
