Sep. 13, 2022

  • Shyft (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced Tuesday the first 2,000 units pre-order for its all-electric walk-in delivery vans from Carolinas-based dealer Randy Marion Automotive.
  • It includes the order for Shyft's recently launched Blue Arc line-up, comprising of Class 3, 4 and 5 delivery vans. The details range from lightweight aluminum and composite body of the vehicles to lithium-ion battery packs that can deliver 150-mile range at 50% payload in parcel mode.
  • Delivery is estimated to begin in mid-2023 while fleet customers will be able to pre-order online or at the dealerships starting in September, the electric vehicle said.

