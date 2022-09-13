Guardforce announces LOI to acquire Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology

Sep. 13, 2022 8:02 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Shenzhen Intelligent Guardforce Robot Co., Ltd to acquire Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology Company Limited.
  • The move will provide new robotics-as-a-service capabilities, add key patents and expand Global Fortune 500 customer base.
  • The company plans to pay for this acquisition through a combination of cash 10% and restricted common stock of the company 90% at a value of no less than $1/share.
  • Guardforce AI expects to enter into a definitive purchase pact with Kewei relating to this acquisition within the next few months.

  • The pact supersedes previously announced LOI to acquire 19 robotics subsidiaries of Shenzhen Kewei.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.