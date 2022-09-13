Performance Food reaffirms financial outlook
Sep. 13, 2022 8:03 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reaffirmed its financial outlook.
- For FQ1 2023, Performance Food expects revenue to be in a range of $14.2B to $14.5B (vs. consensus of $14.44B). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $280M to $300M.
- For FQ2 2023, revenue is expected to be in a range of $13.5B to $13.8B (vs. consensus of $13.72B). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $245M to $265M.
- For FY'23, revenue is expected to be in a range of $56B to $58B (vs. consensus of $57.24B). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $1.15B to $1.25B.
