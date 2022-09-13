Merck's Keytruda gets approval in Canada for certain skin cancer patients following surgery
Sep. 13, 2022 8:10 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Health Canada approved Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as an adjuvant therapy for patients 12 years and older with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection.
- The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called KEYNOTE-716, which showed a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
- Melanoma is a type of skin cancer, which develops in the cells called melanocytes that produce melanin.
- MRK +0.33% to $88.45 premarket Sept. 13
