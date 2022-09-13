Merck's Keytruda gets approval in Canada for certain skin cancer patients following surgery

Sep. 13, 2022 8:10 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

APPROVED Rubber Stamp On Yellow Background 3D Rendering

GOCMEN

  • Health Canada approved Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as an adjuvant therapy for patients 12 years and older with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called KEYNOTE-716, which showed a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
  • Melanoma is a type of skin cancer, which develops in the cells called melanocytes that produce melanin.
  • MRK +0.33% to $88.45 premarket Sept. 13

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.