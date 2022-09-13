Discover Financial credit card delinquency rate gains for third straight month in August

  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate rose for the third consecutive month in August, though net charge-offs improved, according to a recent SEC filing.
  • Its delinquency rate came in at 1.96% in August, up from 1.84% in July and 1.42% in the year-ago period.
  • The net charge-off rate, though, edged down to 1.86% from 1.90% in July, but still elevated from 1.73%. It's trailing below its three-month average of 1.92%.
  • August loan balances was $82.9B, increasing ~2.3% M/M and ~18.1% Y/Y, in a sign that lending growth keeps going strong.
  • Previously, (Aug. 15) Discover Financial July credit card delinquency rate reaches highest since March 2021.

