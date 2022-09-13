NetEase pops as China approves one mobile game, first since July 2021: report
Sep. 13, 2022 8:10 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)TCEHY, BABABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares jumped in early trading on Tuesday after the Chinese government approved a mobile game from the company in September, its first such approval since July 2021.
- The National Press and Publication Administration allowed 73 domestic games in total in September, according to Bloomberg, citing a statement from the Chinese government agency.
- NetEase (NTES) shares gained almost 3.5% to $90.41 in premarket trading.
- In July, China approved 67 domestic games, though none were from NetEase (NTES) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), along with with Alibaba (BABA), was recently fined for failing to comply with transaction disclosure rules that are part of anti-monopoly laws.
- NetEase (NTES) recently delayed the Chinese launch of Diablo Immortal, a multiplayer online action role-playing video game.
