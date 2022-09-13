Better Choice Company CEO Scott Lerner steps down
Sep. 13, 2022 8:15 AM ETBetter Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Better Choice Company (NYSE:BTTR) announced Tuesday that CEO Scott Lerner is stepping down from his role, effective Sept. 13, 2022.
- Director Lionel Conacher is reported to assume the position of interim CEO.
- "I have every confidence that Lionel and the executive team will continue to build on our strong performance so far this year, which includes the launch of Halo Elevate in more than 1,500 pet specialty locations, more than 100% growth YTD in international sales and the integration of the TruDog brand into the Halo portfolio," said Chairman Mike Young.
- Seeking Alpha Quant system has issued a warning on Better Choice Company (BTTR) at the high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other consumer staples stocks.
- That brings the Quant's Strong Sell rating on the stock to stand apart from Wall Street's Strong Buy, which includes 1 analyst at Buy and 1 analyst at Strong Buy.
- BTTR stock has lost 60% in past 1-year with over 50% plunge recorded in last 3 months.
Comments (1)