German ZEW survey current conditions decreased -60.5 in September on energy supply fears
Sep. 13, 2022 8:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ZEW Current Conditions index in Germany decreased to -60.50 points in September from -47.60 points in August of 2022.
- It is the lowest reading since March last year and compared to forecasts of -52.2.
- The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index fell to -61.9 points from -55.3 points in August. Economists polled by Reuters had pointed to a September reading of -60.0.
- The German investor sentiment fell further than expected in September as concerns over the country’s energy supply increasingly weigh on the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.
- Adding that latest figures have already showed a decline in incoming orders, production, and exports with the less favourable growth in China also having an impact.
