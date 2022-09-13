German ZEW survey current conditions decreased -60.5 in September on energy supply fears

Sep. 13, 2022 8:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ZEW Current Conditions index in Germany decreased to -60.50 points in September from -47.60 points in August of 2022.
  • It is the lowest reading since March last year and compared to forecasts of -52.2.
  • The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index fell to -61.9 points from -55.3 points in August. Economists polled by Reuters had pointed to a September reading of -60.0.
  • The German investor sentiment fell further than expected in September as concerns over the country’s energy supply increasingly weigh on the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.
  • Adding that latest figures have already showed a decline in incoming orders, production, and exports with the less favourable growth in China also having an impact.

