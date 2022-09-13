XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday after a new “catalyst call” from Deutsche Bank advised attractive near-term upside.

The analysis indicated that the stock has been oversold in recent weeks, making near-term upside more pronounced. As such, a buying opportunity has emerged, per the German bank’s analysts.

“The stock deserves to be down in our view but we anticipate a temporary bounce back with the official launch of the G9 (shares already -33% over the past month vs. Nasdaq -6% and NIO +3%),” the note read. “The flagship SUV has already been shown off but pricing has not been disclosed yet, which we think is a key aspect leading up to the start of production/deliveries next month.”

According to the bank, the new model “should sell well” so long as pricing is appropriate. The disclosure of 23K pre-orders in the first 24 hours was cited as a positive indicator on this front.

“A positive update to this number should give reason for investors to be less bearish on the stock,” the note concluded.

