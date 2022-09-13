Generation Hemp reports record one month revenues
Sep. 13, 2022 8:24 AM ETGeneration Hemp, Inc. (GENH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Generation Hemp (OTCQB:GENH) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GENH Halcyon Acquisition, has reported its July 2022 unaudited revenues ~$438K, a record for any single month since the company was founded.
- This is predominantly a result of a significant increase in processing of hemp biomass for certain clients along with the presale of certain inventory that the company had intentionally stored over the past year and a half.
- "We anticipate that these record revenue numbers will continue throughout the entire third quarter due to existing contractual agreements in place that are being fulfilled." said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO.
