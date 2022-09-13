Toronto Stock Exchange approves share repurchase program by Leon's Furniture
- The Toronto Stock Exchange approved a share repurchase program by Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF:CA).
- The furniture retailer intends to repurchase for cancellation a maximum of 3.3M shares, representing 4.99% of its total issued and outstanding shares as at Sep. 2.
- The daily purchases will be limited to 7,804 shares.
- The bid will commence on Sep. 15 and terminate on or before Sep. 14, 2023.
- The company has said it will enter into an automatic share purchase plan with its broker, National Bank Financial, in order to facilitate the repurchases.
