Pacira BioSciences records 17.7% sequential growth in August revenue
Sep. 13, 2022 8:29 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stated Tuesday that its preliminary net product sales rose 17.7% sequentially during the month to $59.1M for Aug. 2022; up 108% year-over-year.
- It includes: EXPAREL net product sales, $46.7M; ZILRETTA sales, $9.7M; and iovera° net product sales, $1.5M.
- Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to a third-party licensee for use in veterinary practice were $1.2M in Aug. 2022.
- "August sales were highlighted by year-over-year growth trends improving in the second half of the month and EXPAREL surpassing the 11 million patient mark," said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.
- Earlier: Pacira meets key goal in late-stage trial to expand label for local anesthetic
Comments