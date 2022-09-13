Pacira BioSciences records 17.7% sequential growth in August revenue

  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stated Tuesday that its preliminary net product sales rose 17.7% sequentially during the month to $59.1M for Aug. 2022; up 108% year-over-year.
  • It includes: EXPAREL net product sales, $46.7M; ZILRETTA sales, $9.7M; and iovera° net product sales, $1.5M.
  • Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to a third-party licensee for use in veterinary practice were $1.2M in Aug. 2022.
  • "August sales were highlighted by year-over-year growth trends improving in the second half of the month and EXPAREL surpassing the 11 million patient mark," said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.
