Eagle Bulk Shipping buys Ultramax bulkcarrier for $27.5M
Sep. 13, 2022 8:30 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLX) has acquired an Ultramax bulkcarrier for $27.5M, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The 2015-built scrubber-fitted vessel was constructed at Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan. It will be renamed the M/V Tokyo Eagle.
- As previously disclosed, the company closed on the sale of the M/V Cardinal (2004-built non-scrubber fitted Supramax) in August 2022. The vessel was sold for $15.8M and delivered just prior to her statutory drydock due date.
- Following these transactions, Eagle’s (NASDAQ:EGLE) fleet will total 53 ships (91% scrubber-fitted) with an average age of 9.5 years.
- EGLE shares have gained 2.13% pre-market
Comments (5)