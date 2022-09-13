CACI International secures $123M task order for US defense health records
Sep. 13, 2022 8:41 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) announced Tuesday that it has secured a $123.4M task order to provide Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic with defense health readiness engineering support.
- The five-year task order for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force is awarded under the Seaport-Next Generation contract vehicle.
- "CACI is the leader in providing enterprise technology for the mission-critical needs of troops across all military services. For more than 20 years, we have partnered with the Navy to successfully safeguard the health and readiness of our country’s warfighters," said CACI President and CEO John Mengucci.
