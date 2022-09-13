Waste Management to acquire controlling interest in Avangard Innovative's U.S. business
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to acquire a controlling interest in Avangard Innovative's U.S. business, which will operate as Natura PCR – an independent company expected to scale and grow recycling capacity to produce an estimated 400M pounds per year of post-consumer resin (or PCR) in five years.
- Company expects to deliver new recycling capabilities for its customers and provide circular solutions for films and clear plastic wrap.
- "WM's controlling interest in Natura PCR positions us to grow and scale rapidly in the emerging PCR space. WM's core material supply capabilities, with the head start and knowledge provided by Avangard's U.S. business, will help Natura PCR quickly deliver circular options to WM's customers as an important component of our continued growth strategy in recycling. Today, there is so much untapped potential to reuse film – which impacts many of our commercial customers. We can help our customers close the loop and bring more recycled materials to the store shelf." said Jim Fish, president and CEO.
