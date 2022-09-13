Blue Star Foods extends multi-year supply relationship with Sysco
Sep. 13, 2022 8:43 AM ETBlue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) has announced that it recently signed a 1-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco.
- The Bid Award Purchase Agreement is effective starting in July 2022, and is for purchase of Blue Star’s award-winning brands, such as Blue Star, Pacifika and Good Stuff Mexican Crab meat.
- The company operates ~330 distribution facilities worldwide and provides service to over 90 countries.
- “We’ve had this relationship with Sysco for the last several years, and are excited to renew the contract with them to continue being a trusted supply partner.” said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods.
- BSFC +13.20% premarket to $1.20.
- Source: Press Release
