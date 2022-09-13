Coherent bags DARPA contract to develop optical transceivers for Space-BACN program
Sep. 13, 2022
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) said Tuesday it won a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency contract to develop coherent optical transceiver technology for the Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node (Space-BACN) program.
- The program aims to create low-cost, high-speed, laser-based data links for communications between govt. and private-sector low-Earth-orbit satellite constellations.
- The current award is a phase 1 contract within Technical Area 2 (focused on modem architecture) of the Space-BACN program.
- COHR participated in phase 0 of TA2, which involved developing the architectural design for these components.
