DraftKings will be featured prominently on Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) said it was selected by Amazon (AMZN) as a major sponsor for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

The company said the multi-year collaboration will see it deliver pregame content and unique betting offers every Thursday throughout the NFL season.

"The NFL season is the most active time of year for our customers, so collaborating with one of the world's leading technology brands in order to offer engaging content to viewers of TNF on Prime Video is a tremendous opportunity for DraftKings," noted DraftKings Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Thursday Night Football will contain DraftKings integrations in the live pregame, including odds and additional sports betting insights. DraftKings and Amazon will also collaborate on themed offerings, including same-game parlays, which will be available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings' (DKNG) content will be featured on the Thursday night game this week between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.