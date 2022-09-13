DraftKings will be featured prominently on Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts

Sep. 13, 2022 8:54 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) said it was selected by Amazon (AMZN) as a major sponsor for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

The company said the multi-year collaboration will see it deliver pregame content and unique betting offers every Thursday throughout the NFL season.

"The NFL season is the most active time of year for our customers, so collaborating with one of the world's leading technology brands in order to offer engaging content to viewers of TNF on Prime Video is a tremendous opportunity for DraftKings," noted DraftKings Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Thursday Night Football will contain DraftKings integrations in the live pregame, including odds and additional sports betting insights. DraftKings and Amazon will also collaborate on themed offerings, including same-game parlays, which will be available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings' (DKNG) content will be featured on the Thursday night game this week between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.