Vnet climbs after receiving non-binding acquisition bid from founder
Sep. 13, 2022 9:00 AM ET
- Vnet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares surged 18% pre-market on Tuesday after the Chinese data center company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer from its founder and executive chairman Josh Sheng Chen.
- Sheng Chen has offered to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of VNET for US$8.20 in cash per ADS, or ~US$1.3667 per ordinary share.
- A special committee, consisting of three independent directors, has been established to review and consider the proposal as well as other potential strategic alternatives that the company may pursue. The committee will consult with an independent financial advisor and independent legal counsel for the evaluation.
- There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.
- Earlier in July, Vnet stock climbed on report of possible rival takeover offer
