Meta merges moderation teams for ads, user posts - report
Sep. 13, 2022 9:01 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is combining its team that moderates ad content with its central integrity team, which moderates user posts, Axios reports.
- It's also combining customer support efforts for standard users and businesses. The moves are set to help Meta with cost-cut goals as it looks to tighten amid the macroeconomic downturns.
- It results in a merged team of about 3,000 - and while no positions are being cut for now, those who decide to leave in the reorganization probably won't see their positions backfilled, according to the report.
- And it comes as the two previously separate groups (everyday users and businesses/creators) see much more overlap.
- Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen, who already oversaw the central integrity team, will maintain oversight of the larger operation.
