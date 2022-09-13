Meta merges moderation teams for ads, user posts - report

Sep. 13, 2022 9:01 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Meta logo is shown on a device screen

Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is combining its team that moderates ad content with its central integrity team, which moderates user posts, Axios reports.
  • It's also combining customer support efforts for standard users and businesses. The moves are set to help Meta with cost-cut goals as it looks to tighten amid the macroeconomic downturns.
  • It results in a merged team of about 3,000 - and while no positions are being cut for now, those who decide to leave in the reorganization probably won't see their positions backfilled, according to the report.
  • And it comes as the two previously separate groups (everyday users and businesses/creators) see much more overlap.
  • Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen, who already oversaw the central integrity team, will maintain oversight of the larger operation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.