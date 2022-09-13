Spain August final 12-month inflation at +10.5% vs +10.4% y/y prelim
- The annual inflation rate in Spain eased to 10.5% in August of 2022 from 10.8% in the previous month, above preliminary estimates of 10.4%.
- Despite the slowdown in the headline figure, the annual core rate, which excludes food and energy products rose to 6.4% in August, the highest since January of 1993 and up from 6.1% a month earlier, the INE data showed.
- Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries rose 10.5% in the 12 months to August, faster than the 10.3% flash estimate reported two weeks ago.
