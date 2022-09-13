Spain August final 12-month inflation at +10.5% vs +10.4% y/y prelim

Sep. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The annual inflation rate in Spain eased to 10.5% in August of 2022 from 10.8% in the previous month, above preliminary estimates of 10.4%.
  • Despite the slowdown in the headline figure, the annual core rate, which excludes food and energy products rose to 6.4% in August, the highest since January of 1993 and up from 6.1% a month earlier, the INE data showed.
  • Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries rose 10.5% in the 12 months to August, faster than the 10.3% flash estimate reported two weeks ago.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.