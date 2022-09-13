KULR rises 3.4% on special permit from DOT for its SafeCase Solution
Sep. 13, 2022 9:07 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- KULR Technology Group (NYSE:KULR) has received approval from the Department of Transportation or DoT to increase the energy levels in three special permits from 2.1 kWh to 2.5 kWh, expanding usage for its SafeCase product.
- Company will utilize the permit upgrades to support a recently-awarded project with one of the three largest outdoor rider landscaping companies in the world for the safe shipment and storage of Li-Ion batteries.
- “The DoT’s approval for additional energy levels is further evidence of the quality of KULR’s SafeCase and our battery safety products that we produce from our holistic approach. The permit upgrade enables one of our key customers to transport and store high energy batteries safely in a sustainable and cost-effective manner, and we look forward to providing the same capability to our other customers alike.” said Jason Brandi, Director of Product Marketing at KULR.
- SA warns that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly mainly as it is overpriced and has inferior profitability when compared to other industrials stocks.
- Stock rises 3.4% pre-market.
