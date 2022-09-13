SaverOne gets protective systems installed on NovoLog Pharmaceutical delivery trucks
Sep. 13, 2022 9:13 AM ETSaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SaverOne (NASDAQ:SVRE) penetrates the pharmaceutical delivery vertical, installing an initial 10 SaverOne systems on Novolog delivery trucks.
- Novolog is a leading Israeli healthcare company, with a focus on pharmaceutical and medical device distribution and logistics and the potential is hundreds of delivery trucks in Israel.
- Commented Meir Barav, CEO Novolog Logistics, "One of our biggest worries within medical delivery logistics is a truck accident which can cause damaging ripple effects across the entire supply chain and millions of dollars of losses. SaverOne brings a fantastic solution to the primary cause of car accidents- mobile phone distraction while driving. We see the SaverOne system as a key solution to lower some significant potential business risks by ensuring our delivery truck drivers remain focused on their driving."
- Stock drops 5.4% during pre-market.
Comments