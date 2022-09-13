Sweetgreen to open first Indiana and Minnesota restaurants

  • Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) will open its first restaurants in Indiana, at The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis, and in Minnesota, at the Galleria Mall in Edina, on September 13.
  • "Today we open in two new states in the Midwest, helping us to further our goal of connecting more people around the country to healthy, fresh and convenient food options. Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Indianapolis are both communities with booming culinary scenes, and as both states have deep roots in agriculture, it made entering these markets feel like a natural progression in growing sweetgreens’ Midwest presence." said Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet.
  • Shares are trading down 4% premarket.

