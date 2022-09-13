Constellium supplying aluminium Auto Body Sheet solutions to car manufacturer
Sep. 13, 2022 9:18 AM ETConstellium SE (CSTM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) has announced that it is supplying aluminium Auto Body Sheet solutions for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class produced in Europe, China, and South Africa and sold around the world.
- Constellium provides aluminium for the hood, roof, tailgate, and fenders of the Mercedes-Benz model.
- Aluminium is a natural choice to make vehicles lighter and more efficient, and provides numerous additional benefits to enhance vehicle design, durability and safety.
- “This project demonstrates our ability to manage complex global programs by leveraging the expertise and commitment of our technical and customer service teams across multiple markets.” said Dieter Höll, Vice President of Global Automotive Rolled Products at Constellium.
