Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is set for a feared round of layoffs as it pursues merger synergies it promised when WarnerMedia and Discovery came together earlier this year.

It was reported in June that the newly combined company would shed up to 30% of its advertising sales force.

Now that round is set to begin, Axios reports, resulting in hundreds of cuts on the business side.

The cuts are expected to come both from the former WarnerMedia and Discovery operations.

The move follows some lighter layoffs at HBO Max as well as cuts at CNN, notably its shelved CNN+ streaming project.