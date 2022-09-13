Life Clips jumps 13% on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions spin off

Sep. 13, 2022 9:24 AM ETLCLPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLPwill spin-off its wholly owned subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions to shareholders.
  • Shareholders will receive a pro rata number of shares of CogApps based on the number of shares held as of the record date.
  • CogApps delivers a comprehensive approach to well-being, supporting the whole person, demonstrating care from the organization and integrating with the whole ecosystem.
  • CogApps uses AI-controlled mental health monitoring tools that use voice tone and contextual analysis to analyze tone and emotional state. 
  • Stock rises 12.8% during pre-market hours.

