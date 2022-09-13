Salarius adds 12% after updates on clinical programs and financials
Sep. 13, 2022 9:27 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of nanocap biotech Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) gained ~12% in the pre-market trading Tuesday after the company issued a letter to shareholders outlining its latest updates on financials and clinical programs.
- As of Jun. 30, SLRX reports $22.6M of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, which it said would be adequate to fund operations into 2023, despite a potential rise of R&D expenses in 2023 related to the development of SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader.
- Before the end of the year, SLRX plans to share interim data for its lead candidate Seclidemstat from a Phase 1/2 clinical study in Ewing and other FET-rearranged sarcomas and an investigator-initiated hematologic clinical trial at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- Phase 1/2 clinical study enrollment is in progress, with 17 trial sites and 25 separate locations added so far.
- Weeks ago, SLRX announced that two Mayo clinics in Rochester, Minnesota, and Jacksonville, Florida, joined the open-label study.
