Verisk announces expanded integration of 360Value on Duck Creek platform

Sep. 13, 2022 9:33 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) has expanded the integration of its 360Value® replacement cost estimates on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange.
  • As supply chain challenges and inflation are making it more important than ever for property insurers to have access to current pricing data on labor and materials.
  • Verisk’s 360Value is supported by robust data from actual claims and can help insurers provide up-to-date pricing and sufficient coverage amounts.
  • "With the out-of-box integration of Verisk’s 360Value into the Duck Creek Content Exchange, carriers who use our software will now be able to make faster and more informed underwriting decisions throughout the policy life cycle.” said Rohit Bedi, CRO, Duck Creek.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.