Verisk announces expanded integration of 360Value on Duck Creek platform
Sep. 13, 2022 9:33 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) has expanded the integration of its 360Value® replacement cost estimates on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange.
- As supply chain challenges and inflation are making it more important than ever for property insurers to have access to current pricing data on labor and materials.
- Verisk’s 360Value is supported by robust data from actual claims and can help insurers provide up-to-date pricing and sufficient coverage amounts.
- "With the out-of-box integration of Verisk’s 360Value into the Duck Creek Content Exchange, carriers who use our software will now be able to make faster and more informed underwriting decisions throughout the policy life cycle.” said Rohit Bedi, CRO, Duck Creek.
