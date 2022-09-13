RocketFuel Blockchain partners with PaymentCloud

Sep. 13, 2022 9:40 AM ETRocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (RKFL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB:RKFL) partners with merchant services provider PaymentCloud to offer “pay with crypto” to its merchants.
  • PaymentCloud will enable its merchants to harness RocketFuel’s invoicing feature through which vendors and customers can pay bills and buy products and services using cryptocurrency.
  • “We are excited to work closely with PaymentCloud as they realize the benefits of utilizing blockchain technologies for e-Commerce payments and check-out solutions and our “Pay with Crypto” solution. PaymentCloud’s personalized approach sets it apart from other payment processors regarding its relationships with its merchants. In just a short time, we have already gone live with 15 of their 20 merchants that have signed. Our super-fast processing power, real-time payment options, and secure and stable transactions are a huge value-add to PaymentCloud merchants.” said Peter Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of RocketFuel.

