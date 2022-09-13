Rubicon Technologies dips 5%, announces Samsara partnership
Sep. 13, 2022 9:40 AM ETRBT, IOTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rubicon Technologies (RBT) has entered a technology partnership with Samsara (IOT), the pioneer of the connected operations cloud, to unlock new value for shared municipal customers.
- Together, Rubicon and Samsara’s complementary technology suites will help enable heavy-duty municipal fleet operations to optimize routes and citizen services, which will improve efficiency, empower drivers, lock in community safety gains, and save tax-payer dollars.
- “With billions of data points flowing through Samsara each day, we’re able to act as a command center for customers to run every part of their municipal operations. Through this integration, we look forward to coupling the scale of Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud with Rubicon’s smart city technology to give customers the visibility they need to provide smarter and safer citizen services.” said Sean McGee, VP, Platform and Infrastructure at Samsara.
- Rubicon Technologies down 4.5% pre-market.
