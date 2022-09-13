Best Buy is called a big-box standout by Loop Capital
Sep. 13, 2022 9:45 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Loop Capital Markets reiterated a positive view on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on Tuesday with valuation seen as attractive.
Analyst Anthony Chukumba: "We are encouraged by Best Buy’s extremely competitive prices, particularly given ongoing multidecade high inflation. We also continue to believe Best Buy is attractively valued relative to other ‘market-leading, relatively slow-growing’ retailers—most notably, Target."
The firm assigned a Buy rating to BBY and price target of $110.
Best Buy (BBY) opened trading on Tuesday with a 3.97% decline as consumer discretionary stocks were hammered off the higher-than-anticipated inflation report.
