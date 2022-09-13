Pardes begins phase 2 trial of oral drug PBI-0451 for COVID-19

Sep. 13, 2022 9:48 AM ETPardes Biosciences, Inc. (PRDS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) said it began a phase 2 trial of oral drug PBI-0451 to treat non-hospitalized symptomatic adults with COVID-19 who are not at increased risk of progressing to severe illness.
  • The company expects to enroll 210 patients in the study at ~75 sites in the U.S. to evaluate antiviral activity, safety, and efficacy of PBI-0451, compared to placebo.
  • The main goal will be to determine the proportion of patients below the detection limit (in nasal swab samples) for infectious SARS-CoV-2, on day three, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
  • "PBI-0451 has the potential to be a stand-alone SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor that can be easily prescribed and administered to alleviate the burden of COVID-19 to patients and healthcare systems," said Pardes Chair and CEO Tom Wiggans.
  • The company expects interim data from the study in Q1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.