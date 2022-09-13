Pardes begins phase 2 trial of oral drug PBI-0451 for COVID-19
Sep. 13, 2022 9:48 AM ETPardes Biosciences, Inc. (PRDS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) said it began a phase 2 trial of oral drug PBI-0451 to treat non-hospitalized symptomatic adults with COVID-19 who are not at increased risk of progressing to severe illness.
- The company expects to enroll 210 patients in the study at ~75 sites in the U.S. to evaluate antiviral activity, safety, and efficacy of PBI-0451, compared to placebo.
- The main goal will be to determine the proportion of patients below the detection limit (in nasal swab samples) for infectious SARS-CoV-2, on day three, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
- "PBI-0451 has the potential to be a stand-alone SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor that can be easily prescribed and administered to alleviate the burden of COVID-19 to patients and healthcare systems," said Pardes Chair and CEO Tom Wiggans.
- The company expects interim data from the study in Q1 2023.
Comments