IDEX acquires Netherlands-based precision tech manufacturing company Muon Group for €700M
Sep. 13, 2022 9:52 AM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to acquire micro-precision technology manufacturing company Muon B.V. and its subsidiaries for cash consideration of €700M.
- Muon Group manufactures highly precise flow paths in a variety of materials that enable the movement of various liquids and gases in critical applications for medical technologies, semiconductor, food processing, digital printing and filtration. nd is based in Netherlands.
- Muon Group is privately held by Rivean Capital, a European mid-market private equity firm, which acquired the company in 2018.
- Expected FY 2022 sales of ~€140M and EBITDA margins of ~33%, Muon Group will join the Scientific Fluidics & Optics group in IDEX’s Health & Science Technology segment.
- Transaction expected to close in Q4.
Comments