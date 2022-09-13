IDEX acquires Netherlands-based precision tech manufacturing company Muon Group for €700M

Sep. 13, 2022

  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to acquire micro-precision technology manufacturing company Muon B.V. and its subsidiaries for cash consideration of €700M.
  • Muon Group manufactures highly precise flow paths in a variety of materials that enable the movement of various liquids and gases in critical applications for medical technologies, semiconductor, food processing, digital printing and filtration. nd is based in Netherlands.
  • Muon Group is privately held by Rivean Capital, a European mid-market private equity firm, which acquired the company in 2018.
  • Expected FY 2022 sales of ~€140M and EBITDA margins of ~33%, Muon Group will join the Scientific Fluidics & Optics group in IDEX’s Health & Science Technology segment.
  • Transaction expected to close in Q4.

