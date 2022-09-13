Nymox gets FDA feedback on NDA resubmission for lead asset

Sep. 13, 2022 9:55 AM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX), a biotech focused on drugs for the elderly, announced Tuesday that during the recent interactions, the FDA specified what additional information is required to resubmit a marketing application for its lead candidate Fexapotide.
  • The company added that it is preparing the requested documentation in anticipation of the resubmission and looks forward to additional regulatory guidance from the FDA.
  • In addition, NYMX announced plans to submit regulatory filings for Fexapotide in Q4 to seek European approval for the injection.
  • Fexapotide Triflutate, also known as NX-1207, has undergone clinical studies for prostate-linked indications, including a Phase 3 trial for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
  • However, in May, the company said that the FDA rejected to review the company’s marketing application for the drug in BPH.

