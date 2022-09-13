South Africa gives full product registration approval to Novavax's COVID-19 shot

Sep. 13, 2022 9:56 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and its partner Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said South Africa's drug regulator had granted full conditional product registration for its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The conditional nod came from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, NVAX said in a statement.
  • NVAX has partnered with Serum Institute, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, to make and distribute the COVID shot in many low- and middle-income countries.
  • The protein-based shot received approval to be used as a primary series of vaccination in adults aged 18 years and older.
  • The vaccine is marketed in South Africa under the brand name Covovax.
  • NVAX said the shot had got approval for use in adults from more than 43 countries, including the U.S. and the World Health Organization.
  • NVAX stock -9.3% to $29.93 in early trading amidst a slumping broader market.

Comments

