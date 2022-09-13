Biora Therapeutics granted patent for oral delivery of GLP-1 receptor agonists

Sep. 13, 2022 10:09 AM ETBiora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) said on Tuesday the United States Patent and Trademark Office had issued a patent related to the company’s technologies for oral, systemic delivery of biologics, which uses an ingestible device designed to achieve systemic uptake through liquid jet delivery to the small intestine.
  • The patent is for methods for using an ingestible device to treat a disease or condition in a patient using jet delivery of a glucagon receptor agonist or a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist formulation to the small intestine.
  • GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of drug approved for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

