Biora Therapeutics granted patent for oral delivery of GLP-1 receptor agonists
Sep. 13, 2022 10:09 AM ETBiora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) said on Tuesday the United States Patent and Trademark Office had issued a patent related to the company’s technologies for oral, systemic delivery of biologics, which uses an ingestible device designed to achieve systemic uptake through liquid jet delivery to the small intestine.
- The patent is for methods for using an ingestible device to treat a disease or condition in a patient using jet delivery of a glucagon receptor agonist or a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist formulation to the small intestine.
- GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of drug approved for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.
