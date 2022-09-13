WidePoint's subsidiary IT Authorities bags new contract for IT infrastructure and modernization company
Sep. 13, 2022
- WidePoint (WYY) announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities (or ITA) has been awarded two new professional services contracts for Turnkey IT infrastructure and modernization by a leading sports marketing, media & technology company.
- These two new contracts, valued at more than $140,000, are associated with the media company's nationwide expansion.
- Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities, stated: "IT Authorities is excited to expand our work with this industry-transforming company. ITA will provide a procurement of materials, professional services and project management to accomplish this expansion initiative. ITA is also providing design and architecture expertise to support the company's growth across the professional, collegiate and high school sports sectors."
