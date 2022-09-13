Syneos Health falls 13% after update on outlook
Sep. 13, 2022 10:16 AM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of contract research organization Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) dropped ~13% in the morning hours Tuesday after the company projected its Book-to-Bill ratio in the Clinical Solutions business could reach 1.05x – 1.15x for the 12-months ending Sep. 30.
- The outlook provided ahead of the company's presentation at Tuesday's 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference excluded reimbursable expenses.
- Commenting on the update, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell who has an Outperform rating and an $89 per share target on SYNH, noted that the forecast indicated "further sequential declines in 3Q clinical net awards and NBB [net book-to-bill]."
- "Challenges appear to be large-client timing and SMID client hesitancy given the macroeconomic environment," Coldwell added.
- The analyst stopped short of updating his model for SYNH but added he is "leaning toward another round of 2023 reductions," subject to the company's presentation at the event.
- For 12 months ending Jun. 30, SYNH reported a ~1.29x of Book-to-Bill ratio for the Clinical Solutions business, excluding reimbursable expenses.
