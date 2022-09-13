Molina Healthcare of New Mexico partners with Pyx Health
Sep. 13, 2022 10:18 AM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Molina Healthcare of New Mexico (NYSE:MOH) said on Tuesday it had partnered with Pyx Health to expand access to behavioral health services for Molina’s Medicare members.
- The company gauges emotional state of users through a screening process, working with members and data. The data is then monitored by support staff that give actionable recommendations for how to respond, such as calling a user to address their behavioral health needs or offering support during a rough time.
