Metatron launches AI application division to capture industry trends
Sep. 13, 2022 10:29 AM ETMetatron, Inc. (MRNJ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Metatron (OTCPK:MRNJ) announced Tuesday the launch of an artificial intelligence application division which will be headed by a team headquartered in the United States.
- The company informed it has already formed a division launch committee and preliminary meetings with project managers in Europe include discussions on assembling programming teams throughout North American, Europe and India.
- "The Global AI market size was valued at a mere $65B in 2020. Growth projections put the compound annual growth rate at 38% through 2030 when the industry is expected to reach a whopping $1.58T," according to Allied Market Research, noted Metatron.
- The online media firm also revealed its plans to restructure corporate debt obligations, which is yet to be finalized.
Comments