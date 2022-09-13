Argo Group gains on report of restarted sales process
Sep. 13, 2022 10:34 AM ETArgo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Insurance company Argo Group (NYSE:ARGO) rose 2.7% on a report that it's restarted a sales process.
- Argo's (ARGO) adviser Goldman Sachs is said to have approached potential buyers about their interest, according to an Insurance Insider report.
- Recall in April Argo said its board had started an exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
- Argo is said to have restarted the sales process after it agreed to sell its Lloyd's syndicate to Westfield, according to the Insurance Insider report.
- On Monday Argo (ARGO) was upgraded to buy from neutral at Compass Point after the company announced two recent major strategic transactions., including the sale of the Lloyds syndicate and the LPT/Enstar transaction.
- Argo (ARGO) said on Thursday with the announcement of the Lloyd's sale that it's board is continuing to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.
