Argo Group gains on report of restarted sales process

Sep. 13, 2022 10:34 AM ETArgo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Lifebuoy, 3d Render

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Insurance company Argo Group (NYSE:ARGO) rose 2.7% on a report that it's restarted a sales process.
  • Argo's (ARGO) adviser Goldman Sachs is said to have approached potential buyers about their interest, according to an Insurance Insider report.
  • Recall in April Argo said its board had started an exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
  • Argo is said to have restarted the sales process after it agreed to sell its Lloyd's syndicate to Westfield, according to the Insurance Insider report.
  • On Monday Argo (ARGO) was upgraded to buy from neutral at Compass Point after the company announced two recent major strategic transactions., including the sale of the Lloyds syndicate and the LPT/Enstar transaction.
  • Argo (ARGO) said on Thursday with the announcement of the Lloyd's sale that it's board is continuing to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.