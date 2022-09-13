InfiniteWorld appoints David Williams as CFO, Erick Kwak as CLO
Sep. 13, 2022 10:43 AM ETAries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Infinite Assets proudly names David Williams as Chief Financial Officer and Erick Kwak as Chief Legal Officer.
- Prior to joining InfiniteWorld, Williams held various financial roles at Apple for over 20 years, also held the role of Apple’s Claris Division CFO for the latter seven years of his stay at the Co.
- Kwak previously held key roles at various high growth private and public companies, holding titles including Executive VP and Head of Business and Legal Affairs at Content Media for 12+ years.
Comments